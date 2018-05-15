The Proposed Sh19 trillion in budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Defence and National Service is woefully inadequate, MPs said yesterday.

Lawmakers also said that it is not proper for the government to impose a ceiling on the defence budget, something which they argue could adversely affect operational efficiency of the military.

They spoke after Defence and National Service minister Hussein Mwinyi tabled his docket's budget proposals for 2018/19. The Sh1.9 trillion plan is Sh200 billion more than the budget for the current financial year.

Dr Mwinyi said the actual demand for the current budget was Sh3.2 trillion, but it was reduced to Sh1.7 trillion due scarce financial resources.

Parliament's Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security Committee said that the actual demand for 2018/19 is estimated at Sh2.877 trillion.

Sh1.676 trillion out of the next budget will be for recurrent expenditure (compared with Sh1.5 trillion in the 2017/18 budget), while Sh234 billion is earmarked for development projects (compared to Sh219 billion in 2017/18).

Mr Joram Hongoli said when presenting the committee's response that the government should consider further increasing the budget so as to improve efficiency in the military.

In general, MPs said the military is a sensitive institution and, as such, the government should allocate enough financial resources that meet demand.

"Defence budget funds should be released on time and in full due to its sensitivity - just as the budget for medicines," said Mr Abdallah Bulembo (CCM-Nominated).

His views were echoed by Mr Joseph Selasini (Rombo-Chadema).

"These people (the military) should not operate below their budget demands because delaying disbursements, or cutting down on their financial requirements, will sap their morale for work."

Mr Almas Maige (Tabora North-CCM) said that it was politicians who proposed the budget ceiling - and the Treasury went along with that.

"The military needs to operate professionally, and effectively cope with technological advancements - all of which requires sufficient financial resources... Putting a ceiling on the budget means limiting their efficiency. Why do that?" he queried.

Commenting on the matter, Mr Mwinyi updated MPs on some border issues, including the disputed border between Tanzania and Malawi over Lake Nyasa which, he said, was being resolved diplomatically through the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

Noting that there were also challenges involving human settlements in the border areas between Tanzania and Zambia, and Tanzania and Uganda, Dr Mwinyi said Tanzania and Uganda had also agreed to review their borders by installing beacons in areas where they were no longer visible.

Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security Committee also asked the government to release Sh2 billion, which was earmarked for rehabilitating infrastructure and constructing new National Service camps.

The committee further asked the government to complete the formulation of a National Defence Policy which has been delayed by issues raised by the Zanzibar Revolutionary Government. "The policy would enable amending the 1966 National Defence Act to bring it up-to-date," said Mr Hongoli.

Kibiti senseless killings

Mr Selasini took the opportunity to ask the government to use military intelligence in helping the police to end the senseless killings in Kibiti, Coast Region.

He also expressed concern regarding the trend whereby some youths are trained through the National Service - and are then left unemployed. This poses some dangers, as the trainees could use their expertise in criminal activities like robbery, Mr Selasini said.

Mr Bulembo said military personnel should not live outside army barracks since this could tempt them to get involved in criminality and other infringements.