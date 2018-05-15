15 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Orders Amendment of Laws to Impose Higher Crude Oil Taxes

By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has directed the Minister for Trade, Industries and Investment to table a schedule of amendment in the ongoing Parliamentary sessions so as to impose higher taxes on imported crude cooking oil.

The President issued the directive during an impromptu visit to the Dar Port on Tuesday afternoon. The event was televised live by the state's television network. He issued the statement after a committee, which was formed to investigate a cargo of cooking oil, which was held at the port, revealed that some owners of the cargo lied to Tanzania Revenues Authority that their tanks contained crude cooking oil, while in fact they contained refined and semi-refined oil.

The move intend according to President Magufuli is to promote the local manufactures. He also ordered that the tank that contained crude cooking oil to start releasing the cargo upon clearance.

The President also directed that those, who have imported refined cooking oil to pay 25 per cent tax and fine for their cargo to released.

Tanzania

