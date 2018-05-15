Namibia: Police Investigated for Murder

TWO Windhoek police officers are being investigated over the shooting death of Sakaria 'Kablou' Amateta on Sunday evening in Wanaheda, Windhoek.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, Amateta was shot four times by the police officers, and died on the spot after he supposedly resisted arrest.

Khomas police commander, commissioner Silvanus Nghishidimbwa, confirmed the shooting. He said the officers are being investigated, and that a murder docket has been opened.

"This is a serious case. It is, however, too early to say much, but what we know at this point is that at about midday on Sunday in Klein Windhoek, tourists were robbed of their belongings. The officers on the ground got descriptions of the alleged suspects and their vehicle, and that is how they were traced.

The alleged suspect was found at a bar in Katutura, and was resisting arrest. According to the officers, they were subjected to threats, and that is why they opened fire. Like I said, it is still early to tell as investigations are ongoing," said Nghishidimbwa yesterday.

He added that the deceased died with a knife in his hands, and that a post-mortem was being conducted to determine how many times he was shot.

The eyewitness who spoke to The Namibian on condition on anonymity said Amateta arrived at the Wanaheda bar just after 17h00 that afternoon.

"He was at the barbershop for a haircut. After that, he was standing outside waiting for his car after a friend had driven with it. The next thing, we saw the police officers, and they told him 'meneer, ons soek vir jou (sir, we are looking for you)'. He responded by asking 'why'? As he was asking, he came inside the bar, walking away from them. The officers then told him that he knows what he did, and that he must come out. Kablou ([Amateta] then took a beer bottle and continued to walk in the opposite direction from the officers. But then he took out a knife, and that is when the officers started shooting. They shot him four times in the back," the source explained.

The source, however, said although Amateta was implicated in various crimes, he did not need to die in such a cruel manner.