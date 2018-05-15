Namibia: Man On the Run After Killing Girlfriend

POLICE are hunting for a man who is suspected of killing his girlfriend last week in the Havana informal settlement in Windhoek.

Khomas police commander, commissioner Silvanus Nghishidimbwa said Romeo Gustav allegedly fatally stabbed 35-year-old Christina Cloete, and fled.

Nghishidimbwa said Gustav allegedly stabbed Cloete while she was holding her baby.

Gustav took the baby, and left it at his family's home in Katutura before disappearing.

"We are searching for him, and anyone with information about his whereabouts must immediately contact the nearest police station," Nghishidimbwa said.

In an unrelated incident, a 61-year-old man from Walvis Bay's Tutaleni suburb died in bed after a romantic encounter with his 38-year-old girlfriend.

According to Erongo's crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu, the man was identified as Johaness Petrus.

He added that Petrus' body was taken to the police mortuary to determine the cause of his death, and his next of kin have been informed of his death. Police investigations continue.

Taleinge Mathias (2), who allegedly fell asleep after playing with other children on a two-track road in the Onembaba village in the Okalongo constituency, died instantly when he was run over by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

The police in the Omusati region are investigating a case of culpable homicide against the 66-year-old driver of the Toyota Hilux.

According to police spokesperson Lineekela Shikongo, the driver was driving on a two-track road which passes through the mahangu field to the homestead where he wanted to pick up some documents when he drove over what he presumed to be an old cloth left lying on the road.

"After running over what he presumed to be an old cloth, the driver felt that there was something else under the cloth which was lying in the shadow of a tree.

He stopped to investigate, and saw blood and the body of the child.

This appears to have been an accident," Shikongo said.

The deceased was playing with older children on the track passing under a big tree in the mahangu field, and when he fell asleep, the other children merely covered him with an old cloth, and left him there.

Shikongo said the driver is also from the same village.

"The case docket will be forwarded to the Office of the Prosecutor General for a decision," he said.