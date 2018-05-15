Angola: President Lourenço Discusses Situation in DR Congo

Luanda — The situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with highlight on the elections set for 23 December this year, was analysed last Monday in Luanda at a meeting between the Angolan President, João Lourenço, and the representative of the United Nations (UN) to DRC, Leila Zerrogui.

Leila Zerrogui, an Algerian diplomat at the service of the UN, is on a tour (that started in Angola) of countries from the southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

This tour, among other aims, is intended to get from the respective heads of state of SADC and ICGLR countries information about the evolution of the political process in the DR Congo.

In the end of the audience, the diplomat said to the press that she presented to the Angolan President the concerns of the UN relating to the situation in DR Congo.

She also manifested her conviction that the elections in the DRC will take place the date that has been set.

On the same occasion, the Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, commended such briefing between the UN official and President João Lourenço in regard to the DR Congo.