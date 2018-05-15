15 May 2018

Ghana: Berekum West District Assembly to Embark On Tax Education Campaign

The Berekum West District Assembly (BWDA) will, from next week, embark on a tax education campaign to sensitize the tax-paying public as part of efforts to mobilize funds in support of the Assembly's developmental drive.

The programme is to, among others things, create tax awareness and education on the need for the people to honour their tax obligations to the state.

The exercise will see staff of the Assembly interacting with traditional authorities and opinion leaders as well as the general public through community durbars.

Addressing staff of the newly-created District on the rationale behind the exercise, the District Co-ordinating Director (DCD), Mr Peter Maala, said revenue was the lifeline of the Assembly and that there was the need for the populace to pay taxes as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution for the development of the District.

Mr Maala explained that the people needed to understand that development did not come on a silver platter and that for the newly-created Assembly to be able to embark on its development agenda, it would need tax from the people.

The campaign, he said, was, therefore, to educate and sensitize the citizenry as well as persuade them on the need to pay taxes.

The DCD said government required money to provide developmental projects as well as sustain them and that the people needed to contribute their quota by paying taxes.

"Most of the people do not appreciate why they should pay tax and for that, it behooves on the Assembly to educate and change the people's attitude towards the payment of taxes." he added.

