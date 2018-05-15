Ghana: Samira Bawumia Launches 'Safe Delivery Project' to Reduce Maternal and Neo-Natal Mortality

press release

Mrs Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President, on Friday, launched a project dubbed: 'The Safe Delivery Project' which is aimed at drastically reducing maternal and neo-natal mortality in deprived communities in the country.

The Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), through which the Safe Delivery project is being initiated, is a not-for-profit organization founded by Mrs Bawumia.

The project seeks, among others, to reduce maternal and neo-natal mortality (new born deaths) from the current reported level of 319 deaths per 100,000 live births to the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 70 per 100,000 live births.

Additionally, the project seeks to support efforts by government to reduce neo-natal mortality from 29 per 1000 live births to 12 per 1000 live births by 2030 as per the SDG target.

It was launched in the East Gonja Municipality of the Northern region under the theme: "Promoting Safe Deliveries and Ensuring Healthy Infants; Securing Our Future."

Under the program, SEHP will provide over 100,000 well-resourced birth kits to expectant mothers in Ghana over the next few years.

The kit contains medicines and supplies--Anti-haemorrhage prophylaxis, pre-natal and post-natal vitamins and mineral supplements, medicated soap, gauze swab, cord clamps, cord sheet, sterile blade, delivery mat, cord ties, sterile gloves, combine dressing, baby hat, name tag, cord sheets and methylated spirit--all of which will be distributed by trained community-based volunteers and health personnel to 100,000 expectant mothers in the worst affected communities in Ghana.

Expectant mothers, who are expected to go with the kits to the health facilities during labour, will be sensitized on the use, importance and impact of the birth kits.

In addition, qualified senior midwives will train Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) and nurses on how to effectively use the birth kits and ensure safe delivery practices for the expectant mothers, in the absence of a nearby health facility.

Speaking at the launch, Mrs Bawumia said the project would be a comprehensive approach to tackling the problem of maternal and neonatal mortality by improving the chances of survival of mothers and new borns, through addressing at least 3 main causes of maternal and neonatal mortality-- Postpartum Hemorrhage (bleeding), hypertensive disorders and infections.

Mrs Bawumia expressed the hope that through the project, the lives of expectant mothers would be transformed and their reproductive health improved.

Present at the launch were representatives of the Ghana Health Service, Ministry of Health, Gender and Children's Ministry, Chiefs and the Clergy, among others, from the East Gonja Municipality.

Prior to the launch, a team of volunteers and supervisors provided training to senior midwives, TBAs and volunteer nurses in the East Gonja Municipality on the proper use of the birth kit and safe delivery practices.

Beneficiaries of the first deliveries of the birth kits are residents of Six (6) sub-districts within East Gonja, namely Kpalbe, Makango, Bunjai, Buma, Jantong and Salaga.