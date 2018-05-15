Ghana: Musician, 2 Others in Court for Robbery

Prince Opoku also known as Kofi Agyenkwa, a musician, yesterday made his second appearance at the Accra Circuit Court "4" for allegedly stealing items worth GH¢75, 000.00 from a caterer at Dome Pillar "2", a suburb of Accra, on April 26, 2018.

The accused is standing trial for acting in concert with two other persons namely, Obed and Shiso who are on the run, to steal 60 pieces of Hitarget cloth valued at GH¢500.00, one bush flat screen television set costing GH¢1,000.00, two iphone "6" valued at GH¢4,000.00, one Galaxy X7 mobile phone also valued at GH¢2,000.00 and an electric sewing machine from Ms Zuwera Issahaku.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the three counts of causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and stealing, when he was first put in the dock on May 7, 2018.

The court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh granted him GH¢30,000.00 bail with two sureties.

The facts presented by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Man-Anit Sampana were that, the accused, who lived at Old Fadama, a suburb of Accra popularly called Agbogbloshie and the other two accomplices were selling some quantities of cloth, a television set and laptop computers at about 5:00am on April 26, 2018, at Zongo near Abossey-Okai, Accra.

He said that the Accra Regional Police Patrol Team got information regarding the sale of the items from the person who intended to buy them and coupled with the vivid description of the culprits, rushed to the area and found them at a spot near Agbogbloshie.

The prosecutor said that Prince was arrested but his colleagues escaped and when they (police) took him to the buyer, they retrieved 41 pieces of the stolen cloth, the Bush flat screen television set and one dell laptop computer which the accused were offering for sale.

DSP Sampana said that when the musician was searched, the police found a Samsung Galaxy X7 mobile phone belonging to the victim (Ms Zuwera) which was one of the stolen items on him.

The accused, he said, admitted committing the offence during investigation at the Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Accra, and mentioned Obed and Shiso as part of the gang that broke into the victim's room at Dome Pillar "2" and stole the items during her absence.

He said the police traced Ms Zuwera to her house and invited her to the police station where she identified the retrieved items as those the robbers stole from her room.