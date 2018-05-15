Ghana: Citizens Asked to Support Devt Projects

The District Chief Executive for Techiman North, Peter Mensah has called on citizens to support ssemblies in order to raise enough revenue to complete ongoing developmental projects.

"As citizens, we are obligated by our civic responsibility to pay taxes to help the assembly to provide the needed social services," he stressed.

Mr Mensah made the call at a Town Hall Meeting held in Aworowa and instituted by the assembly as an avenue for residents within the Aworowa township and its surrounding communities to take stock of the past and take decisions on the future direction of the community.

He appealed to the citizenry to honour their tax obligations, as the assemblies had planned and budgeted for a number of development projects.

Mr Mensah stated that the assembly is initiating several projects within the district and key amongst them are the construction of a two-unit staff bungalow for Krobo Community Nursing Training College, a three-unit classroom block for Kyiridiagya community, a Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound at Nyansuaka and a six-unit classroom block at Fittre.

He also mentioned the construction of two modern 20-seater toilet facilities for Aworowa community and the grading of feeder roads within the township.

Mr Mensah expressed dissatisfaction with the indiscriminate disposal of garbage as well as open defecation within the communities, adding that "it's capable of dragging the assembly further below on the District Assembly league table."

He explained that the assembly is working hard to address the needs of the people and disclosed that government's flagship One-District-One-Factory Programme would be rolled out in three districts in the Brong-Ahafo Region to create more jobs for the unemployed youth.

Mr Mensah urged the citizenry to be patient with the government as it works to satisfy their needs since every community in the country would "get its fair share of the national cake.

"Very soon, the Techiman North District Assembly will get a district hospital that will be capable to serve the health needs of residents and hopeful that your contributions will help in the development of our young assembly," he stated. -myjoyonline.com