Ghana: Local Govt Service Donates 66-Seater Bus to Eguafo-Abrem SHS

Eguafo — The Local Government Service has presented a 66-seater bus to the Eguafo- Abrem Senior High School (SHS) in the Komenda- Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) District of the Central Region to address the school's challenges with transportation.

It is also meant to ensure effective facilitation, in terms of movement of students and teachers of the school whenever they travelled for activities.

The Head of Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, who also happens to be a former Member of Parliament for the area handed over the bus to management of the school.

In his remarks during the handing over of the bus at the school's premises, Dr Arthur urged students to take advantage of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy to study hard.

He explained that, the only way for them to witness benefit from the implementation of the Free SHS Policy was to study hard in order for them to positively contribute to the development of their communities and the nation as a whole.

"There is time for everything and this is the time you as students have to learn, therefore take advantage of the government's policy that has allowed you to be in school and study well to attain great heights", he stated.

He commended the headmaster and staff of the school for their contribution, hard work and commitment to instilling discipline in the students.

Dr Arthur however urged management of the school to adopt good maintenance culture in the handling of the bus to prolong its lifespan for the benefit of the school.

He gave an assurance of his commitment towards acquiring new set of jerseys for the school's sports team, a band set for the school's regimental band and boots and uniforms for the cadet corps.

The Headmaster of Eguafo- Abrem Senior High School, Samuel Mensah who received the bus on behalf of the school, expressed the institution's appreciation to the government for the presentation of the school bus, which he said, the school urgently needed.

He gave the assurance of the adoption of a regular maintenance practice to ensure the bus lasts long.

The chief of Agona and acting Omanhene of the Abrem Agona Traditional Council, Nana Terpoh II, in his remarks admonished the students to take their education seriously and desist from indulging in acts that would be inimical to their studies.