Ghana: Deputy Special Prosecutor Nominee Faces Appointments Committee Tomorrow

DEPUTY Special Prosecutor nominee, Ms Jane Cynthia Naa Koshie Lamptey, will tomorrow face Parliament's Appointments Committee for her vetting as the House reconvenes today.

Her imminent appearance before the 26-member Committee of the legislature is in accordance with Article 78 of the 1992 Constitution which gives the House the power to approve or disapprove of the President's nominees.

Ms Lamptey, a former Director of Public Prosecution at the Attorney General's Department, is a lawyer of 30 years standing at the Bar.

If approved, Ms Lamptey will deputise for Martin Alamisi Amidu, the Special Prosecutor.

Ms Lamptey's nomination, contained in a letter addressed to Prof. Oquaye, was communicated to members of the House at the emergency meeting in Accra a fortnight ago where it was referred to the Appointments Committee.

A statement signed by the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, in relation to the recall said the notice of commencement of the meeting was in pursuance of Standing Order 37 of the House.

Today's sitting commences the second meeting of the Second Session of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

During the meeting, the House is expected to pass bills, including the much awaited Right to Information Bill into law, approve loan facilities, ratify conventions and treaties between Ghana and other countries, among other commitments.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is also expected to present to the House the mid-year review of the 2018 budget in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution which clothes Parliament with the power to authorise public expenditure.

In that presentation, Mr Ofori-Atta would be expected to introduce new tax measures to help deal with the country's rising expenditure.

"We intend to present to Parliament a package of tax policy measures at the time of the mid-year budget review to ensure sustained funding for our key programmes," Mr Ofori-Atta said at the conference on Moving Ghana beyond Aid held in April in Accra.

The lawmaking body went on recess on March 23 for the Easter festivities but has since met once at an emergency sitting where some urgent Parliamentary businesses were considered.