Ghana: Man, 32 Arrested for Impersonation, Extortion

A 33-year old man, Joshua Asante, who posed as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and duped some unsuspecting members of his church has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command.

The suspect, allegedly persuaded his victims to pay various sums of money amounting to GH¢6,100.00 under the pretext of securing enlistment for them into the Ghana Police Service.

Briefing the media, the Public Relations Officer for the Tema Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Joseph Benefo Darkwah, said after countless efforts by the members of the church to get the suspect to honour his side of the agreement, the victims reported him to the Ashaiman Police Command.

Asante who further falsely claimed to be an Information Technology (IT) expert from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was arrested by the Ashaiman Police on May 10, 2018.

According to DSP Darkwah, the suspect who is currently in police custody assisting in investigations would be charged with impersonation and fraud after which he would be arraigned before court.

He urged the public to be careful not to fall victim to people who pose as agents to get them enlisted into the Police Service.