Ghana: We Haven't Endorsed Mahama--Ex-MMDCE

Former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who worked under the various National Democratic Congress (NDC) administrations, have not endorsed former President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the party's internal primaries.

According to them, they have only asked the former president to make his intentions about whether or not he would run for office again, known, so as to fritter anxiety within the rank and file of the party.

The former MMDCEs appointed under successive NDC governments made the call in a communiqué issued after their maiden meeting in Accra on Saturday which was under the theme: 'Re-organising the NDC for victory in 2020'.

Read by Nana Kwabena Anomafo, former Municipal Chief Executive for Assin South, it said the former President always postponed his announcement with reason that a premature declaration would throw the party's re-organisation programme out of gear.

The communiqué appealed to the former President Mahama to make an early declaration about his political intentions and also make himself available to serve the party and the nation.

That, it noted, would help the party to strategically position itself to snatch power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which it observed, had been unable to "better the lot of the ordinary Ghanaian, and has engaged in wanton dissipation of state resources."

In an interview, Nana Anomafo indicated that "most of our people on the ground are asking whether John Mahama is contesting or not, people are anxious, that is why we put it before him to declare his decision now.

"The criticism levelled against the ex-MMDCEs for making their views known on Mr Mahama's political future, is misplaced because their views do not amount to an endorsement.

"We never said the former president should come and contest, what we did was not an endorsement of Mr Mahama."

"When he makes his intentions known, we will also know what to tell our people when they ask whether he will contest," Nana Anomafo stressed. -classfmonline.com