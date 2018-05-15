Ghana: Echoing Village Receives Support

God Loves Children, a United Kingdom (UK) based non-governmental organisation, on Friday, presented assorted items to inmates of Echoing Village, an orphanage in Madina in the La Nkwantanang Municipality.

The items which included first aid kits, toys, educational materials and used clothing, were to support the home to effectively cater for the inmates.

The 87 beneficiaries between the ages of two and 60 years, have been living on donations from charitable organisations and philanthropists.

The group was led by the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi, and accompanied by officials of the assembly and the Deputy Director, God Loves Children, Ms Jemima Mintah.

Madam Afagbedzi commended the donors for their love and compassion and urged other philanthropists to emulate their example.

According to her, that was the only way the inmates would feel loved by society as some have been neglected by their families.

Madam Afagbedzi stated that the assembly would do all it could to make the home a comfortable place for all neglected children and orphans.

Ms Mintah said the orphanage and the organisation had a long standing relationship as such would always be remembered as the first point of call.

She stated that the aim of the group is to help disadvantaged children live better lives and assured of more assistance to the home.

The assistant director of the home, Mr Philip Darku said the home was established in 1995 to assist children with various disabilities to live independent lives.

He said the home had since been living on charity and commended the NGO for the support and urged other philanthropists to emulate their example.

The Prefect of the home, Yirenkyiwa Akoto, commended the assembly and the group for the support and assured that the items would be put to good use.