15 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: NGO to Take Limpopo Health Dept Back to Court Over Patient Transfers

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ndlovu Care Group is accusing the Limpopo Health Department of moving patients without having a proper plan in place.

It announced on Monday that it had instructed its lawyers to seek another interdict after the provincial health department began relocating patients from its facilities to government hospitals.

"We have instructed our legal team to pursue all available options in law to ensure that both the SAHRC and the Limpopo Department of Health are held fully accountable for the decisions they have taken," said group spokesperson Seun Mogotsi.

Earlier this month, the Limpopo High Court ordered that the department and the NGO return to the negotiating table to come up with a takeover plan.

The NGO had gone to court to seek an interdict after Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba announced that her department was cutting funding to the NGO, which runs ARV and TB treatment programmes in the province.

More than 3 000 patients receive treatment at its various centres.

Ramathuba said the contract with the NGO had cost the department R27m a year. Mogotsi said there still wasn't a proper plan in place.

"The court order in no way authorises the irresponsible transfer of patients, without the existence of a proper plan and the infrastructure in public health facilities being in order," he said.

Mogotsi added that there were inadequate resources at government hospitals to care for the patients.

Departmental spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said, as far as they were concerned, the Ndlovu Care Group had signed a deal with the government.

He said the department could not comment further about the agreement.

Source: News24

South Africa

Embattled Cape Town Mayor Wins Court Battle to Stay in Office

The Western Cape High Court has effectively allowed Patricia De Lille to return to the mayoral office after ruling that… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.