Nigeria to Lose 4.6m Children If Not Immunised - Minister

The minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said that the country stands to lose about 4.6million children in the next 10 years if immunisation effort is not strengthened.

The minister stated this yesterday in Abuja, during the Civil Servants Engagement Workshop on Immunisation and Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) Strengthening, jointly organised by the Federal Ministry of Health and PHCDA in collaboration with Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

He regretted that the country is not where it is supposed to be in addressing immunisation problems, stressing that the fight is not only for the government but everybody's fight.

"We are not doing well in immunisation. Only one out of four of our children receive full dose of the vaccines. Urgent steps must therefore be taken by all to ensure immunisation of our children. Everybody must contribute his quota to ensure that all our children are immunised," he said.

Adewole said that the immunisation vaccine is free and effective, wondering why most parents fail to present their children for vaccination.

Lamenting the state of PHCs in the country, the minister said, "Most of the facilities are covered with bushes, no drugs and no adequate staff. We all need to come in to ensure the safety of our children. If we are serious about the plight of our children, we must own up the PHCs at the local level and make them functional to address the current challenge that threatens the lives of our children."

On his part, the ED, NPHDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, said the essence of the workshop was to enlighten civil servants to contribute their quota towards revamping the PHCs and to also pass the same message to people at the grassroots to do same.