15 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigerian Youths Ask Buhari to End Health Workers' Strike

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo)
By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — President Muhammadu Buhari has been called to put an end to the incessant strike by the health workers.

The position was adopted after a two-day retreat organised by the Nigerian Youth Champions for Universal Health Coverage (NYC4UHC) in collaboration with the Community Health and Research Initiative (CHR), held in Kaduna state.

The youths also called on the president to use the advantage of the strike embarked on by the Joint Health Sector Workers Union (JOHESU) since April, 18 2018, to mobilize all stakeholders to a meeting to find out a lasting solution to the crisis.

According to the NYC4UHC's Chairperson, Nita Byack George, said, "Currently, more patients on dialysis at hospital for kidney related illness are being discharge to die at their homes.

"Intensive Care Units (ICU) are being shut down, with many patients suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other life threatening cases who were on admission at the ICUs, being discharged without recourse to their predicament."

Miss George said: "We believe that it is high time that the Federal Ministry of Health, Civil Society Organizations (CSO) and relevant stakeholders should mediate and end the inter-rivalry among the various health workers union in the country.

"We are also calling on the Federal Government, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency call the various workers union to order.

On his part, the Director Operation and Finance of the Community Health and Research Initiative (CHR), Alhaji Musa Muhammad said, "the inhumane treatment of patients on admission has not spared pregnant women with complications. Children and babies born with infection in need of resuscitation have been left to die prematurely."

More on This

Health Strike - Buhari's Refusal to Act Is Height of Insensitivity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the refusal by President Muhammadu Buhari to address the devastating strike… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.