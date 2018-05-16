Nigerian Youths Ask Buhari to End Health Workers' Strike

Kano — President Muhammadu Buhari has been called to put an end to the incessant strike by the health workers.

The position was adopted after a two-day retreat organised by the Nigerian Youth Champions for Universal Health Coverage (NYC4UHC) in collaboration with the Community Health and Research Initiative (CHR), held in Kaduna state.

The youths also called on the president to use the advantage of the strike embarked on by the Joint Health Sector Workers Union (JOHESU) since April, 18 2018, to mobilize all stakeholders to a meeting to find out a lasting solution to the crisis.

According to the NYC4UHC's Chairperson, Nita Byack George, said, "Currently, more patients on dialysis at hospital for kidney related illness are being discharge to die at their homes.

"Intensive Care Units (ICU) are being shut down, with many patients suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other life threatening cases who were on admission at the ICUs, being discharged without recourse to their predicament."

Miss George said: "We believe that it is high time that the Federal Ministry of Health, Civil Society Organizations (CSO) and relevant stakeholders should mediate and end the inter-rivalry among the various health workers union in the country.

"We are also calling on the Federal Government, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency call the various workers union to order.

On his part, the Director Operation and Finance of the Community Health and Research Initiative (CHR), Alhaji Musa Muhammad said, "the inhumane treatment of patients on admission has not spared pregnant women with complications. Children and babies born with infection in need of resuscitation have been left to die prematurely."