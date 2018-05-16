Nigeria: How Zakzaky Was Forcefully Brought Before Kaduna Court - Shi'ites

Kaduna — A leader of the Shiites sect in Kaduna, Mallam Abdulhameed Bello, said Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky was forcefully brought to Kaduna a night before the court sitting.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Tuesday, he said members of the Movement are disappointed for Zakzaky's re-arraignment because in a substantive suit before an Abuja High Court, the court ruled that he should be released unconditional.

Mallam Bello disclosed that Sheikh Zakzaky is almost losing his two eyes and suffering from Diabetes and mild stroke.

"We call on the federal and Kaduna State Governments to as a matter of urgency obey the judgment of the Abuja court and release the Sheikh for peace to reign.

"We as a Movement will continue to use all peaceful means to put pressure on the government to see reason and allow Sheikh Zakzaky to go home and attend to his deteriorating health," he said.

The case was adjourned to June 21, 2018 by the presiding judge, Justice Kurada based on application by the prosecutor for them to properly file their statement of claim.