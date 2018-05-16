15 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: How Zakzaky Was Forcefully Brought Before Kaduna Court - Shi'ites

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — A leader of the Shiites sect in Kaduna, Mallam Abdulhameed Bello, said Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky was forcefully brought to Kaduna a night before the court sitting.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Tuesday, he said members of the Movement are disappointed for Zakzaky's re-arraignment because in a substantive suit before an Abuja High Court, the court ruled that he should be released unconditional.

Mallam Bello disclosed that Sheikh Zakzaky is almost losing his two eyes and suffering from Diabetes and mild stroke.

"We call on the federal and Kaduna State Governments to as a matter of urgency obey the judgment of the Abuja court and release the Sheikh for peace to reign.

"We as a Movement will continue to use all peaceful means to put pressure on the government to see reason and allow Sheikh Zakzaky to go home and attend to his deteriorating health," he said.

The case was adjourned to June 21, 2018 by the presiding judge, Justice Kurada based on application by the prosecutor for them to properly file their statement of claim.

Nigeria

NNPC Doubles Local Firms in Crude Lifting Contract List

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has awarded 50 companies with contracts to buy Nigerian crude and… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.