Nigerians Reacts to Otedola's Twitter Debut, Gives Him Advice

Aliko Dangote gives Femi Otedola a twitter welcome Business Magnate Aliko Dangote has welcomed oil mogul Femi Otedola on Twitter.

Dangote who has been on twitter since 2013 wrote on his account @AlikoDangote that "Please welcome my friend @realFemiOtedola to twitter #Welcome".

Please welcome my friend @realFemiOtedola to twitter #Welcome

- Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) May 14, 2018

The Chairman of Forte Oil Plc, Otedola joined the micro blogging platform in February 2018.

However the handle @realFemiOtedola started activities in May. As at Today, 15th May 2018 it has 13 tweets.

Otedola reacted to the welcome by saying "Thank you my friend, mentor and greatest entrepreneur that has come out of Africa. #Ote$".

Thank you my friend, mentor and greatest entrepreneur that has come out of Africa. #Ote$ https://t.co/3LFOB5g8fz

- Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) May 15, 2018

As expected Twitter users had a lot to say. Here are some reactions below:

Please welcome my friend @realFemiOtedola to twitter #Welcome

- Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) May 14, 2018

Usually, people share recharge card to make this kind of introduction sir. But since you are Alhaji Putin, please share tickets to the world cup in Russia. 😊

- Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) May 14, 2018

Hmm yes o but dis life sha @realFemiOtedola wey just join don gt over 15.8k followers already. I don dey for few months now and my own no reach 200😂😂😂. Money is great

- Oh More (@Lefemariey) May 14, 2018

Welcome my friends, remember this picture I took with you? I had shaved all my beard then. pic.twitter.com/8kUbh71iCg

- D'Chillin (@DemiladeR) May 15, 2018

Welcome sir.. U will get verified soon. Hope you are ready for all Twitter savages. Welcome Daddy

- sparko frenzy (@adejulioidris) May 15, 2018

Let me pretend like I'm in their league 😕

Ore mii @realFemiOtedola Hope you are enjoying it out here on the streets of Twitter ? I'm sure our friend @AlikoDangote has gotten used to it already pic.twitter.com/YsY7eVqG1g

- Booda Olu (DaddyKross) (@DaddKross) May 15, 2018

I am archibong edidiana. I run a small scale fabric business and i really want to expand my business

- Edi♥diana (@spotless_berry) May 15, 2018

Welcome sir and Glad to have you here sir pls where can I forward my cv to u and credentials-- God Blessnu sir $Ote

- Nelcares' Hood- (@Nelcares) May 15, 2018

I have been on twitter for 5 years runining i never have 24k followers how comes otedola just have this numbers of followers in few days? God punish poverty😀

- Tweet of God🔥 (@TopsyAshaolu) May 15, 2018