15 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigerians Reacts to Otedola's Twitter Debut, Gives Him Advice

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bamas Victoria

Aliko Dangote gives Femi Otedola a twitter welcome Business Magnate Aliko Dangote has welcomed oil mogul Femi Otedola on Twitter.

Dangote who has been on twitter since 2013 wrote on his account @AlikoDangote that "Please welcome my friend @realFemiOtedola to twitter #Welcome".

Please welcome my friend @realFemiOtedola to twitter #Welcome

- Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) May 14, 2018

The Chairman of Forte Oil Plc, Otedola joined the micro blogging platform in February 2018.

However the handle @realFemiOtedola started activities in May. As at Today, 15th May 2018 it has 13 tweets.

Otedola reacted to the welcome by saying "Thank you my friend, mentor and greatest entrepreneur that has come out of Africa. #Ote$".

Thank you my friend, mentor and greatest entrepreneur that has come out of Africa. #Ote$ https://t.co/3LFOB5g8fz

- Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) May 15, 2018

As expected Twitter users had a lot to say. Here are some reactions below:

Please welcome my friend @realFemiOtedola to twitter #Welcome

- Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) May 14, 2018

Usually, people share recharge card to make this kind of introduction sir. But since you are Alhaji Putin, please share tickets to the world cup in Russia. 😊

- Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) May 14, 2018

Hmm yes o but dis life sha @realFemiOtedola wey just join don gt over 15.8k followers already. I don dey for few months now and my own no reach 200😂😂😂. Money is great

- Oh More (@Lefemariey) May 14, 2018

Welcome my friends, remember this picture I took with you? I had shaved all my beard then. pic.twitter.com/8kUbh71iCg

- D'Chillin (@DemiladeR) May 15, 2018

Welcome sir.. U will get verified soon. Hope you are ready for all Twitter savages. Welcome Daddy

- sparko frenzy (@adejulioidris) May 15, 2018

Let me pretend like I'm in their league 😕

Ore mii @realFemiOtedola Hope you are enjoying it out here on the streets of Twitter ? I'm sure our friend @AlikoDangote has gotten used to it already pic.twitter.com/YsY7eVqG1g

- Booda Olu (DaddyKross) (@DaddKross) May 15, 2018

I am archibong edidiana. I run a small scale fabric business and i really want to expand my business

- Edi♥diana (@spotless_berry) May 15, 2018

Welcome sir and Glad to have you here sir pls where can I forward my cv to u and credentials-- God Blessnu sir $Ote

- Nelcares' Hood- (@Nelcares) May 15, 2018

I have been on twitter for 5 years runining i never have 24k followers how comes otedola just have this numbers of followers in few days? God punish poverty😀

- Tweet of God🔥 (@TopsyAshaolu) May 15, 2018

Nigeria

Lawmaker Tasks Wealthy Nigerians On Quality Education

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, Hon. Zakari Mohammed has charged well-to-do… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.