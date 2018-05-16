Nigeria: Shiites Leader, Zakzaky, Wife, Arraigned in Kaduna Court

Kaduna — Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, were on Tuesday, arraigned before the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna.

The Kaduna State Government had brought a fresh 8 count charge against the IMN leader, his wife and two others for, among others things, allegedly abating culpable homicide in the killing of one Corporal Dankaduna said to be in the convoy of the chief of army staff and for unlawful assembly.

The IMN leader and his wife were brought in from where they were being detained in Abuja in the wee hours of the morning and brought to Kaduna for the case.

Zakzaky had refused being served with the charges some weeks earlier.

When the case was mentioned, the prosecution announced their appearance with the Kaduna state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Bayero Dari, announcing appearance for the prosecution.

The presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada, asked where those standing trial were and he was told that they were within the court premises and the judge asked that they be brought in.

Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife were led into the court hall by DSS operatives, and they took their seats as the case continued.

He was wearing a neck collar and was supporting himself with a walking stick.

Barrister Opaluwa and Barrister Maxwell Kyon announced appearance for the defense on behalf of Femi Falana, SAN.

Bayero asked for more time to enable the prosecution serve the other two persons standing trial with the Sheikh.

On their part, the defense lawyers made an oral application for bail and an unfettered access to their clients.