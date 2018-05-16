15 May 2018

Kenya: Miguna Lands Wednesday 4pm At JKIA

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Controversial lawyer and self-declared general of the outlawed National Resistance Movement, Miguna Miguna, is expected in the country on Wednesday.

According to a Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNHRC) official, Miguna will land in the country at 4 pm.

But will gain entry to the country?

"I AM RETURNING HOME ON MAY 16, 2018. I'm a revolutionary Pan-Africanist. I'm not an anarchist. But even anarchists have the right to be presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law after a fair trial. #BringMigunaHome," the lawyer posted on his Facebook account on May 6.

It is the pressing question many are waiting to get a response to after his attempt a month ago turned chaotic leading to a second deportation.

There was no statement posted on his social media platforms when this report was being published.

- What the government has said -

KNHRC has categorically asked the government to facilitate the besieged lawyer with a genuine Kenyan passport as per several court orders issued in his favour.

But Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa in response said Miguna could not be issued with a valid Kenyan passport as he had not applied for the document.

"Without any prejudice, we reiterate that Miguna has to regain his Kenyan citizenship before being issued with a Kenyan passport," he wrote in response to a KNCHR letter dated May 5.

Kihalangwa however said he can enter the country if he agrees to use his Canadian passport.

The previous time, Miguna refused to use his Canadian passport and insisted on be granted entry since he is a citizen of Kenya by birth.

The immigration officers had earlier perforated his passport rendering it useless saying it was illegally acquired.

