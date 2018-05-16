Umkhonto weSizwe veterans were contracted to assassinate former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen after meeting with former president Jacob Zuma, KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma and ANC interim coordinator in KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala, DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard alleged in Parliament on Tuesday.

Speaking in the debate on the police's budget vote, Kohler Barnard said: "Colleagues, if you imagine that finally ridding the SAPS (South African Police Service) of crooked criminal crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli had magically cut the bars on his own version of state capture lock-up, you would be mistaken.

"Why do you think the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) has reinstated a charge against General Johan Booysen? A charge that has already been thrown out of court. It's to keep him from working together with Minister [of Police Bheki] Cele."

She said Booysen had "the unmitigated gall to lift the grubby NPA sheet and give us a peek".

"Can you imagine this was not payback for his attempts to jail Toshan Panday?"

Panday is a Durban businessman linked to former president Zuma.

Attempts on the life of Glynnis Breytenbach

She said a police officer who tried to bribe Booysen with R2m "cash in a bag" was still at work.

Kohler-Barnard also claimed two attempts were made on the life of a senior prosecutor after she handed in a 200-page report on why the charges against Mdluli should not have been lifted.

"You know who she is! She is our shadow minister of justice Glynnis Breytenbach!" she said.

"So great is the fear of General Booysen, that a hit has allegedly been taken out on him," she said.

"There is confirmation from three independent and reliable sources that MK vets from Cornubia near Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal have been taken on to do the job after meetings with none other than former fired president Jacob Zuma, Super Zuma and Sihle Zikalala. Dudu Myeni is also implicated after she also met with the vets," Kohler Barnard said.

"Indeed, if General Booysen so much as stubs his toe, we'll know exactly where to look."

Source: News24