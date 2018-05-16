16 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: For Am - Plot to Assassinate Johan Booysen Involved Jacob Zuma, Dudu Myeni, DA MP Claims

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Sofia Tosolari/AllAfrica
Dianne Kohler-Barnard

Umkhonto weSizwe veterans were contracted to assassinate former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen after meeting with former president Jacob Zuma, KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma and ANC interim coordinator in KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala, DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard alleged in Parliament on Tuesday.

Speaking in the debate on the police's budget vote, Kohler Barnard said: "Colleagues, if you imagine that finally ridding the SAPS (South African Police Service) of crooked criminal crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli had magically cut the bars on his own version of state capture lock-up, you would be mistaken.

"Why do you think the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) has reinstated a charge against General Johan Booysen? A charge that has already been thrown out of court. It's to keep him from working together with Minister [of Police Bheki] Cele."

She said Booysen had "the unmitigated gall to lift the grubby NPA sheet and give us a peek".

"Can you imagine this was not payback for his attempts to jail Toshan Panday?"

Panday is a Durban businessman linked to former president Zuma.

Attempts on the life of Glynnis Breytenbach

She said a police officer who tried to bribe Booysen with R2m "cash in a bag" was still at work.

Kohler-Barnard also claimed two attempts were made on the life of a senior prosecutor after she handed in a 200-page report on why the charges against Mdluli should not have been lifted.

"You know who she is! She is our shadow minister of justice Glynnis Breytenbach!" she said.

"So great is the fear of General Booysen, that a hit has allegedly been taken out on him," she said.

"There is confirmation from three independent and reliable sources that MK vets from Cornubia near Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal have been taken on to do the job after meetings with none other than former fired president Jacob Zuma, Super Zuma and Sihle Zikalala. Dudu Myeni is also implicated after she also met with the vets," Kohler Barnard said.

"Indeed, if General Booysen so much as stubs his toe, we'll know exactly where to look."

Source: News24

South Africa

Inter-Ministerial Task Team to Brief Media On North West

ministerial task team for the North West will brief the media on the preliminary findings report presented to Cabinet… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.