15 May 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Fed Up Willy Mutunga Tweets Sonko in Kikamba on Garbage Menace

By Evelyne Musambi

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga resorted to using vernacular Kikamba language to remind Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko that the city needs cleaning.

While replying to a tweet by Citizen TV, in which Governor Sonko had stated that he went to benchmark in Dubai on waste management, Dr Mutunga wondered what he went to do in the UAE capital.

"We Mbuvi ni wisi takataka yiiva Ilovi withi Dubai kwika ata mwa?" he tweeted. (You Mbuvi, You know garbage is here in Nairobi, what were you going to do in Dubai?)

Kenyans on Twitter lauded the former Chief Justice for communicating to the governor in his mother tongue, hoping the message will finally reach him.

Laywer Ahmednassir Abdullahi was first to commend Mutunga, thanking him for helping Sonko understand the Nairobi garbage problem.

Some Kamba users took the opportunity to debate the dialect used, prompting Mutunga to once again tweet in Kikamba that he was using the kithaisu dialect.

Sonko had during the interview stated that he went to Dubai to explore garbage collection and waste recycling options and has already drafted an expression of interest with a Dubai company handling waste.

