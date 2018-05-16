15 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Govt Mulling Way Forward After Gatuna-Kigali Road Disruption

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Karuhanga

Senior officials from the Ministry of Infrastructure and affiliated agencies together with police on Tuesday morning met at the point where the Gatuna-Gicumbi-Kigali highway road caved in on Monday in a bid to seek an intermediate solution.

The most immediate action is to ease movement on the road as well as proceed with the repairs.

The curve-in occurred some 77 kilometres from Kigali at an area called Rwankojo in Cyumba Sector, Gicumbi District.

Kigali-Gatuna is one of the busiest highways and it links the country to the Kenyan port of Mombasa through Uganda, a freight route commonly known as Northern Corridor.

Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye, the Minister of State in charge of Transport, Guy Kalisa, the Director General Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA), among others, have visited the scene and are among the people in the meeting held Tuesday morning.

Speaking to The New Times, Rwanda National Police Spokesperson Theos Badege said that law enforcement officers are on location to facilitate ease of movement as other institutions do what else is desired.

Badege said pedestrians and commuter buses are allowed to use the road but heavy truckers have been advised to the Kagitumba route.

Badege said: "Only heavy trucks are not allowed. At the moment RTDA people are on ground with equipment and they are still analyzing the situation to determine the way forward."

Police had earlier issued an advisory, on twitter, saying that due "to continue landslides that are affecting the road Gatuna-Gicumbi-Kigali, all heavy trucks to and from Uganda-Kigali via Gatuna are requested to temporarily use the Kagitumba route."

"Please bear with the inconvenience as construction works begin."

Natural disasters due to rainfall recently wreaked havoc in various parts of the country, and the region, and the government recently announced that it is looking for, among others, immediate solutions to construct or repair destroyed bridges to ease movement.

The disasters all associated with the persistent heavy rains have since January led to loss of lives, destroyed public and private infrastructure while people's farmlands have been washed away, among other damages.

The minster of infrastructure is expected to address a news conference this afternoon to provide a way forward.

Rwanda

Traffic to Normalise on Gatuna-Kigali Road Next Week

Works to repair the ruined part of the Kigali-Gatuna highway started yesterday and the road will resume full operations… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.