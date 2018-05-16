Nigeria: UN Body to Hear Petition Against Govt in November

London — The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is to hear in November this year the petion filed by the Mutual Union of Tivs in the United Kingdom (MUTUK) against the federal government in the wake of the continued killings in parts of the federation.

In a release by its president, Kuram Gwakyaa, and publicity secretary, Salome Sulleyol Biam, after an emergency meeting at Methodist Church, Hounslow, West London, the group stated that the meeting was "to find a lasting solution to the continued killings of Nigerians by these alleged herdsmen."

They noted that the petition, submitted in collaboration with the Tiv Diaspora Forum, was to be heard on November 8, 2018 at a yet to be disclosed venue.

The organisation's vice-president, Dr Shadrach Iornem, said the petition "was submitted March 3, almost six weeks after we held a demonstration in front of the Nigerian High Commission."

Among the deliberations were strategic steps to enhance operations of the group, including "to meet with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to discuss the available facts and urge the British government to intervene urgently and treat this relentless and inhuman rampage of violence as a matter of priority because the Nigerian security forces seem to have been compromised."

Besides, MUTUK is taking the matter to the Vatican and would "send a delegation to meet with the Pope to highlight the problems and humanitarian needs of the displaced populations, particularly women, children and the aged."

The organisation is also hoping to get the matter tabled at the House of Commons.

The statement disclosed that "MUTUK members are to meet with their respective members of parliament (MPs) for the crisis orchestrated by the alleged herdsmen terrorists to be presented at the House of Commons."

The document noted that it hopes to work with "international charities to cater for the needs of the over 80,000 internally displaced persons registered in Benue State," adding: "These persons have been neglected by the government and the living conditions at these camps are appalling."

MUTUK also hopes to collaborate "with leaders of the Anglican and Catholic churches as well as Islamic scholars worldwide to lend their voice against these barbaric killings orchestrated by these alleged herdsmen terrorists. "

The gathering also witnessed the submission of a concrete proposition to the National Assembly to seek solution to the menace, among others.