Nigeria: Fuoye Shut Over Students' Unrest

Fearing further breakdown of order on campus, the management of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, has closed down the institution indefinitely.

A statement by the Acting Registrar of the school, Oyeyimika Koyejo-Fasakin, said the school would remain closed until there was assurance of tranquillity.

Mrs Fasakin said the management took the bold step following students' alleged plan to continue to cripple academic and administrative activities on campus in the guise of a planned music jamboree slated for Tuesday.

The students started venting their grievances on Monday morning, demanding to write the ongoing semester examinations, in spite of the failure of many of them to complete the payment of their school fees.

A student, who would not want to be named, told journalists that some of them who had paid their school fees in full did not support the protest.

"Some of the students protesting are not even real students of the university," he said.

"You won't believe that some of these students, who are disrupting academic activities on campus, had spent the fees their parents gave them on frivolous things. Instead of them to go back home and plead for the fees, they are here disrupting the peace on campus."

The acting registrar said the management had given three free lecture days for the aggrieved students to confer with their parents on how to complete the payment of the fees.

"The University Management has noticed with concern the evolving issues which surround the students' protest as regards the ongoing semester examinations," she said.

"The management has responded by acceding to most of the demands which have spawned the protests.

" And as a mark of further goodwill, the Vice Chancellor was billed to hold a meeting with the students' representatives at 13:00 hours on Tuesday, 15th May, 2018.

"Prior to all these, management had granted a three-day lecture free period to allow students organise with their parents and guardians as regards their fees.

"But despite all these measures of goodwill, some of the students have still decided to turn the university into a theatre for disco music and other non-academic activities which have the potential to cause a breakdown of law and order.

"It is against this background that the university has been shut down until normalcy is restored to campus.

"Please be informed that the University Management is not insensitive to the plight of students who are yet to fully pay their fees and only dialogue can resolve a matter such as this."

She also explained that some students were fond of mutilating their exam clearance slips hence the management insisted that they should laminate them before entering the exam halls.