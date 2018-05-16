South Africa: Inter-Ministerial Task Team to Brief Media On North West

ministerial task team for the North West will brief the media on the preliminary findings report presented to Cabinet last week.

Cabinet previously said it was satisfied with the progress made by the inter-ministerial task team in the province.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane last week didn't reveal details, but said the report provided "the preliminary work that has been done in the last two weeks".

"Cabinet was satisfied with the progress made by the [task team] in its efforts to stabilise the province."

She had said the task team, led by Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, would remain "seized with the North West issues".

More details are expected in Wednesday's media briefing.

After the Cabinet meeting two weeks ago, Mokonyane announced that Treasury and the national Department of Health would step in on behalf of the government in North West's health department to ensure services were delivered.

This after some hospitals and clinics in the province closed when staff members downed tools more than two months ago in a strike led by the National Health Education and Allied Workers' Union.

There were also reports that some staff had intimidated their colleagues and forced them to abandon patients.

The situation was exacerbated by the violent protests calling for embattled Premier Supra Mahumapelo to go.

Last week Mahumapelo said he had resigned, then said he was on special leave. North West finance MEC Wendy Nelson has been appointed acting premier.

