16 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Yobe Governor Approves 100% Payment of New Salary Structure for Health Workers

By Abdulkareem Haruna

The Governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Gaidam, on Tuesday, approved the full implementation of the salary structure for all nurses, pharmacist and related medical personnel under the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

The new salary structure now places the salaries of medical workers in Yobe at par with that of the federal government.

This approval for improved pay for all Yobe medical workers other than doctors, comes at a time the week- long strike by Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has crippled most healthcare services across the country.

The JOHESU is asking for salary adjustments, promotion arrears and improved work environment for its members, among other demands from the government.

According to a statement released to PREMIUM TIMES by the Yobe State governor's spokesman, Abdullahi Bego, the new salary structure (CONHESS) replaces the existing Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) which the union insisted did not adequately address their welfare needs.

The new salary structure now adds a total of N74. 3 million to the wage bill that the state government pays its workers every month.

"His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has given approval for 100 per cent implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for nurses, pharmacists, and other health professionals in the state's health sector," the statement reads.

"Prior to the approval, the CONHESS implementation rate was 70 per cent. The governor has also approved 100 per cent implementation of the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for medical officers.

"A submission on the salaries of administrative staff of the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH) was also approved by His Excellency, the governor.

"The total monetary implication of the approvals - which is the differential on the existing salaries being enjoyed by the three groups of beneficiaries - is N74, 335, 339.2 per month," it added.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

