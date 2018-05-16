16 May 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: NNPC Selects Vitol, Trafigura, Sahara, Oando, 46 Others for Crude Term Contracts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ejiofor Alike

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has issued the 2018/2020 crude export contracts to 50 local and international oil traders, including Vitol, Trafigura and Glencore, THISDAY has learnt.

THISDAY gathered that as part of the efforts to encourage local participation in the lifting contracts, the corporation selected 20 Nigerian companies, unlike in the 2017/2018 contracts where 18 Nigerian companies made the list.

Also, unlike the 2017/2018 contracts where all the contracts were for 32,000 barrels per day (bpd) except for Duke Oil Limited, the oil trading arm of NNPC which got a term contract for 90,000bpd, the crude allocations for the 2018/2020 contracts are for 30,000bpd.

According to the allocation paper seen by THISDAY which was signed by NNPC's Group General Manager in charge of Crude Oil Marketing Division, Mr. Mele Kyari, each of the 50 companies would lift 950,000 barrels of crude oil in the two-year duration of the contracts, which would run from July 2018 to June 2020.

THISDAY gathered that apart from the three world's largest oil traders, several local and international traders such as Total, Oando, Masters Energy, Sahara Group and NNPC's Duke Oil also made the final list obtained by THISDAY.

Other beneficiaries of the two-year term contracts include MRS, Matrix Energy, Aipec, AMG, Arkleen, Augusta, Barbedos, BB Energy, Bono Energy, Calson, Cassiva, Cepsa, Cretus, Eterna Oil, Gladius Commodities, Hinstock, HPCL, Leighton, Levene, Litasco and Mocoh.

Also included in the list is Emadeb, a fast-growing Nigerian oil trader, AA Rano, North West, Ocean Bed (Sahara), Petraco, Petrogras, Propetrol, Prudent, Sacoil, SEER, Setana Energy, Setraco, Shoreline, Socar, Sonara, Ultimate Gas, Voyage, West African Gas, Zitts and Lords, ZR Energy (Trafigura) and Obat Oil & Gas.

The contracts would run for two years, unlike previous contracts, which were valid for one year.

Nigeria

50 Firms Win Contracts to Lift Nigeria's Crude in 2018/2019

Fifty indigenous and foreign companies have been awarded contracts to lift Nigeria's crude for the 2018/2019 crude oil… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.