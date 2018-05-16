Nigeria: Suicide Bomber Kills Five, Injures Six in Borno

A male suicide bomber on Tuesday killed five members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, while six others were injured in Madarari area in Konduga council of Borno.

Ibrahim Abdulkadir, Zonal Information Officer of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Borno, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He told NAN in Maiduguri that the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m.

He said that the bomber detonated his Improvised Explosive Device (IED), at a military check point killing the victims.

Bello Danbatta, the spokesperson of the Civilian JTF, said he lost four of his men including the leader of the task force in Konduga.

Mr Danbatta described the loss as shocking and said that many of his members had lost their lives fighting Boko Haram.

"We evacuated the injured victims to the state specialist hospital for treatment" he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it neutralised six Boko Haram members during its clearance operations at Gashigar, Borno.

Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a statement, said some of the terrorists were wounded, while weapons were recovered during the encounter.

According to him, troops also successfully cleared Gambori, Dumbawa, Damsu, Awardi, Kanaram, Laridi, Malumdi and Yaramdi villages at the fringe of Sambisa forest.

(NAN)