Zimbabwe: Sekuru Tagwirei Burial Today

A church service for Sekuru Phineas Tagwirei, father to Harare businessman Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei, was held yesterday at Nyaradzo funeral parlour in Harare where friends and relatives paid their last respects. Sekuru Tagwirei succumbed to prostate cancer at Trauma Centre in Borrowdale on Sunday and will be buried today in Mulauzi Village, under Chief Nhema in Shurugwi.

He was 91.

The church service was attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's wife, Marry and Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba among other senior Government officials.

President Mnangagwa on Sunday mourned Sekuru Tagwirei and visited the family home to pay his condolences.

He was accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Marry, among other senior Government officials.

Sekuru Tagwirei was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017. His situation deteriorated in April.

Sekuru Tagwirei seemed to be responding positively to medication, but his condition became worse on Saturday and died on Sunday.