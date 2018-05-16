16 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Artists Explore Landscape At Gallery Delta

By The Herald

Yeukai Karengezeka Arts Correspondent

Eleven visual artists have used different styles and techniques to explore and appreciate landscape in different parts of the country at an exhibition running at Gallery Delta. The exhibition is expected to run until mid-June 2018 under the theme "State of the Land". The subject and content of the works are mainly concerned with the beauty of the land. Some of the titles of pieces on display include "Trees in the winter", "Lilongwe Outskirts", "The Big Farewell" and "Harare Gardens" among others.

Artists showcasing their work include Webster Mubayirenyi, Lindsay Ford, Gilbert Jonasi, Munyaradzi Mugorosa, Daryl Nero, Kate Raath, Greg Shaw, John Kotze, Lovemore Kambudzi, Richard Witikani and Helen Lieros who is the co-founder of the gallery.

Wikitani, who has been exhibiting at the gallery since 1989, said he was happy to showcase his six pieces of work that won hearts of many art lovers.

"I am happy to be part of this exhibition this year, I love to express things through art. I love scenery of our land and that's how I get inspiration to draw my paintings. The work shows harmony," he said.

Gallery Delta co-founder Lieros said she was happy with the work produced by artists and how people are appreciating the creativity.

"We are happy with how people have shown great interests in art. The artists did their best to express landscapes of areas where they come from or they once visited in captivating paintings. Our core is to continuously promote local arts in our country," she said.

