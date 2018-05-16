16 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ZEC Sets Up Inspection Centres

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has established inspection and temporary registration centres for the inspection of the voters roll countrywide. The inspection and registration will run for 10 days beginning this Saturday. ZEC released a statement yesterday of the list of the inspection and registration centres.

"It is hereby notified that ZEC shall open the provisional voters' roll for inspection. The centres will be open between 7am and 5pm daily from the 19th of May, 2018 to 19th of May 2018," reads part of the statement.

The elections management body added that prospective voters would be required to produce national identification documents (plastic, metal or waiting pass) or valid Zimbabwean passport during the inspection period.

"The cut-off date for the purposes of producing the provisional voters' roll was April 6, 2018. Those who registered on or before April 6 are encouraged to inspect the voters' roll at their assigned polling stations.

"Registrants who registered after the cut-off date are urged to use the USSD *265# to inspect their details using their mobile phones with effect from a date to be advised by the Commission, while those without mobile phones are encouraged to visit their ZEC provisional and district offices for assistance. All registrants whose details are incorrect should visit their respective centres for correction," ZEC added in the statement.

Apart from the centres, ZEC would also set up registration centres to facilitate transfers and registration of those yet to register.

ZEC has registered over 5,4 million under the Biometric Voter Registration exercise.

The body has also set fees that interested observers would pay for the inspection exercise.

Local observers would be required to pay $10 while African observers will pay $20, diplomats with embassies in Zimbabwe will be required to pay $50 while observers from outside Africa will part with $100.

Media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses will pay $50 while Zimbabwean local practitioners will pay $10 and those from Africa will pay $20.

The country is expected to go to elections in July once the voters' roll is completed.

President Mnangagwa is then expected to gazette the election date for the elections.

The President has called on Zimbabweans to campaign peacefully and has promised that the elections would be free, fair and credible.

Zimbabwe

UK Envoy Hits Back As Moyo Claims Scarf Shows Bias Towards Mnangagwa

British ambassador to Harare, Catriona Liang has hit back at Jonathan Moyo's claims that Zimbabwe's former colonial… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.