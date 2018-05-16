Zimbabwe: ZEC Sets Up Inspection Centres

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has established inspection and temporary registration centres for the inspection of the voters roll countrywide. The inspection and registration will run for 10 days beginning this Saturday. ZEC released a statement yesterday of the list of the inspection and registration centres.

"It is hereby notified that ZEC shall open the provisional voters' roll for inspection. The centres will be open between 7am and 5pm daily from the 19th of May, 2018 to 19th of May 2018," reads part of the statement.

The elections management body added that prospective voters would be required to produce national identification documents (plastic, metal or waiting pass) or valid Zimbabwean passport during the inspection period.

"The cut-off date for the purposes of producing the provisional voters' roll was April 6, 2018. Those who registered on or before April 6 are encouraged to inspect the voters' roll at their assigned polling stations.

"Registrants who registered after the cut-off date are urged to use the USSD *265# to inspect their details using their mobile phones with effect from a date to be advised by the Commission, while those without mobile phones are encouraged to visit their ZEC provisional and district offices for assistance. All registrants whose details are incorrect should visit their respective centres for correction," ZEC added in the statement.

Apart from the centres, ZEC would also set up registration centres to facilitate transfers and registration of those yet to register.

ZEC has registered over 5,4 million under the Biometric Voter Registration exercise.

The body has also set fees that interested observers would pay for the inspection exercise.

Local observers would be required to pay $10 while African observers will pay $20, diplomats with embassies in Zimbabwe will be required to pay $50 while observers from outside Africa will part with $100.

Media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses will pay $50 while Zimbabwean local practitioners will pay $10 and those from Africa will pay $20.

The country is expected to go to elections in July once the voters' roll is completed.

President Mnangagwa is then expected to gazette the election date for the elections.

The President has called on Zimbabweans to campaign peacefully and has promised that the elections would be free, fair and credible.