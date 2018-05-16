Zimbabwe: 'Donkey Herder' Majome Speaks Out

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter

MDC-T Harare West legislator Ms Jessie Majome yesterday opened up on the abuse she has suffered in the opposition party, saying some party officials were saying she was old and must go herd donkeys in the village. She likened the abuse to a form of political violence

Ms Majome said she was elbowed out of Harare West to pave way for a 24-year-old girl, Ms Joana Mamombe.

Ms Mamombe is reportedly close to MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, who stands accused of imposing his cronies - mostly former student leaders - in most constituencies.

In an interview on Capitalk last night, Ms Majome said youths had created a WhatsApp group which they used to attack her.

It is an open secret in the MDC-T that Mr Chamisa controls the youth wing.

"I have experienced incredible abuse on social media particularly WhatsApp run in some quarters in the party. It seems like youths chauvinism," she said.

Added Ms Majome: "I have very malicious accusations. For example, they say I am old and must ship out. One of my competitors is a 24- year-old girl. They say you are old, get out and go. They say chembere ngadziende kumusha dzindofudza madhongi."

Ms Majome said ironically, at 46, she belonged to the same generation as Mr Chamisa and was wondering why she was deemed "too old".

"Chamisa is young and is 40 years old. I am six years older than him. I am of that generation. How is it that when it comes to Jessie Majome she is old and must herd donkeys wherever?"

She also said some party officials were saying she had been MP for 10 years and must give others a chance.

Ms Majome said there were other senior party officials like Mr Tapiwa Mashakada and Mr Innocent Gonese, who had been MPs for over 10 years.

She insisted that she was standing as an independent candidate in Harare West come election time.

Ms Majome also revealed that Mr Chamisa had invited her for talks.

She said a senior official in Mr Chamisa's office, Mr Sessel Zvidzai, phoned and indicated that he wanted to meet her.

Ms Majome said another top party official, Mr Morgan Komichi, also sought audience with her and they had a discussion.

"After hearing the news of my decision, Mr Morgan Komichi approached me. I availed myself to him because I respect the party leadership.

"Mr Komichi gave me an opportunity to explain myself while he listened. After the discussion, he indicated that he would get back to me," she said.

Ms Majome said she was still MDC-T and was ready for dialogue.

"I am MDC-T. That is my party. I love it dearly. I am not fighting my party. I do want my party to succeed in the election and I am open for dialogue," she said. Ms Majome told her supporters in Harare West early this week that she was ready to contest as an independent candidate.

"Dear Harare Westerners, our journey together has not ended. You have shown me through the feedback you have given me that this cannot be the end," she said.

Ms Majome said in view of the path she and her supporters had taken, they needed "all hands on deck" and invited volunteers to assist in various aspects of "this cause".