16 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Misihairabwi-Mushonga Shut Out

By The Herald

Auxilia Katongomara Bulwayo BUreau

THE MDC has excluded legislator Ms Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga from its list of party candidates to contest in the forthcoming harmonised elections in what insiders say is a culmination of her fallout with party leader Professor Welshman Ncube.

Ms Misihairabwi-Mushonga resigned from her post as MDC secretary-general a few years ago as the rift between her and Prof Ncube widened.

In an interview yesterday, MDC spokesman Mr Kurauone Chihwayi said the party had no special treatment for anyone and everyone should follow party procedure.

"Honourable Misihairabwi-Mushonga is not on the list because she did not apply as far as we are concerned. The former secretary-general is not on the list because she did not apply just like the other three sitting legislators we don't have permanent seats or special treatment for anyone

"The MDC does not have a different approach for some individuals or sitting Members of Parliament," said Mr Chihwayi.

He said the candidate selection process was conducted in a democratic and transparent manner in line with the party constitution.

"The MDC communicates through party structures and treats sitting and aspiring legislators with equal respect. As far as we know, Misihairabwi-Mushonga is still a hard worker and loyal cadre of the MDC led by Professor Welshman Ncube," he said.

Ms Misihairabwi-Mushonga who is famed for her feminist activism which saw her bringing panties and sanitary wear to Parliament on Monday said she had not received official communication from the party but leaves with her head high.

In a long message on her Facebook page, the vocal MP said she wished the candidates well.

"There are many people who have capacity and perhaps better energy to take on Parliament role and it is important that they too are supported and encouraged to move forward. I therefore hold no grudge against the party for choosing to move forward without me.

"I was able to bring to Parliament a baby, sanitary wear, used panties. In spite of the backlash that my party must have suffered, at no point was I censured or felt the party was unhappy. I wish both the party and its candidate the best in the coming election," wrote Misihairabwi-Mushonga.

Zimbabwe

Read the original article on The Herald.

