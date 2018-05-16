16 May 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Cutting University Lecturers Stage Go Slow Action

By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong County-Edited By Othello B. Garblah

Lecturers at the Cuttington University, a faith based university in central Liberia have commenced a major go slow action in demand of several benefits.

The Cuttington University lecturers are demanding among several things that the administration ensure they receive sixty percent thesis fees at the graduate school, increase their salaries by hundred percent and address other concerns they have previously presented to the administration.

The Cuttington University lecturers at the graduate school in Monrovia, Junior College in Kakata, Margibi County and the under graduate in Suakoko, Bong County have all maintained that they will not return to classes until their demands are met.

The lecturers go slow action which started on Tuesday has also led to students protesting against the school administration on grounds that they want lecturers in their classes.

The students set road blocks on the main Phebe Gbarnga highway at the entrance of their campus soon Tuesday morning as they appeared to be frustrated over the absence of lecturers in classes.

"We are paying our money to be educated, not to come sit in empty classes. So the school's administration must meet the needs of lecturers so that we can return to our respective classes" Aaron Saiffah a student of the Agriculture Department told our Correspondent.

Student Siaffah stated that if the school authorities do not cater to their concern and settle whatever problems between them and the Lecturers, they will continue demonstrating.

Cuttington University President Dr. Hermon Brown told this paper that his administration will be meeting lecturers to ensure the situation is laid to rest.Dr. Brown added that the administration is under obligation to paid lecturers at the graduate school the sixty percent thesis fee they are demanding but might not be in the position to increase their salaries by hundred percent as also stated in their demand.

He said he will meet with members of the board to have some discussions around the current situation at the university. Dr. Brown whose administration has seen two separate go slow actions since taking over from former internal President Dr. Evelyn Kandakai said this is happening because of financial constraints.

