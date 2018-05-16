16 May 2018

Nigeria: Zainab Balogun Nwachukwu Becomes Brand Ambassador of De-Deon Syrup

By Njideka Agbo

It has been a season of joy for actress and television presenter Zainab Balogun Nwachukwu.

The actress who got married on Sunday to the Dikko Nwachukwu, owner of JetWest Airways, is now a brand ambassador of De-deon's Syrup.

She wrote this on her Instagram and said that she is excited to be a part of what she "can now call home".

When your week starts on a high!!💃🏽 I am sooo excited to finally share with you all that I am officially the Brand Ambassador of @dedeons syrup from Daily Need Group Pharmaceuticals. I stand here with 2 generations of this phenomenal family business that I can now call home❤ - #Dedeons #DailyNeedGroup #PressDay #BrandAmbassador #Work #goodtimes #supplement #multivitamin #healthisbae

