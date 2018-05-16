Mauritius: Road Safety Campaign - Civil Service Ministry to Organise Several Activities

press release

The Ministry of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms will organise a series of activities in the context of the National Road Safety Campaign. Four initiatives have been worked out to coincide with the UN Global Road Safety Campaign 2018.

These initiatives comprise the use of a specifically designed logo on all letters, memoranda and official documents to be issued by Ministries/Departments, parastatal bodies and local authorities as well as the display of posters and mini posters in all vehicles utilised by public sector employees, including notice boards and work sites.

Through the e-mail systems of public organisations, a special message on the social and economic implications of road traffic accidents will be disseminated in line to promoting a road safety culture in the country.

The organisation of a march during lunch hours in Port Louis by public officers also features amongst the set initiatives to sensitise the population of the importance of road safety.

National Road Safety Campaign

The National Road Safety Campaign with the theme "Ensam Pa Laisse Koltar Touy Nou Fami" was officially launched on 17 February by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, in Port Louis.

The aim is to encourage pedestrians, motorcycle riders, and motorists to exercise greater care and shoulder more responsibility as regards their behaviour and attitude on the roads.