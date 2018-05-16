Nigeria: Ganduje Resolves Kano House of Assembly Crisis

Kano — Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has reconciled the two warring factions of the state House of Assembly.

A statement by the Commissioner for information, Mohammed Garbage said the reconciliation meeting was held late yesterday at the Government House between representatives of the two feuding factions and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

He said Ganduje intervened in the crisis in the interest of peace and democratic development of the state hence "the Assembly will reopen on Thursday to further consolidate the resolutions reached at the meeting. "

