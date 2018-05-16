16 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ganduje Resolves Kano House of Assembly Crisis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulsalam Muhammad

Kano — Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has reconciled the two warring factions of the state House of Assembly.

A statement by the Commissioner for information, Mohammed Garbage said the reconciliation meeting was held late yesterday at the Government House between representatives of the two feuding factions and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

He said Ganduje intervened in the crisis in the interest of peace and democratic development of the state hence "the Assembly will reopen on Thursday to further consolidate the resolutions reached at the meeting. "

The press statement said 'Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has reconciled the two warring factions of the state House of Assembly.

'Following the reconciliation which brought the crisis to an end, the Assembly will reopen on Thursday to further consolidate the resolutions reached at the meeting.

'The reconciliation meeting was held late yesterday at the Government House between representatives of the two feuding factions and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who intervened to resolve the crisis in the interest of peace and democratic development of the state.

'The meeting was held in a matured and responsible manner.'

Nigeria

50 Firms Win Contracts to Lift Nigeria's Crude in 2018/2019

Fifty indigenous and foreign companies have been awarded contracts to lift Nigeria's crude for the 2018/2019 crude oil… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.