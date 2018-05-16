Zimbabwe: RwandAir Operates Kigali-Cape Town, Via Harare Maiden Flight

RwandAir today makes its maiden flight from Kigali to Cape Town with a stop-over in Harare. RwandAir will operate four weekly flights on the Kigali, Harare and Cape Town route. The airline becomes the first to have a direct flight from Harare to Cape Town, and the direct link will help to boost tourism, trade and investment between Harare and Cape Town.

The Rwandan national carrier today makes its maiden flight, flying directly from Kigali to Cape Town International Airport, with a stop-over in Harare. RwandAir will operate four weekly flights from Kigali to Cape Town with a stop-over in Harare.

RwandAir becomes the first airline to have a direct flight from Harare to Cape Town, linking the Western Cape with Zimbabwe. The flight is certainly a welcome development for travellers and business, and will help to boost tourism, trade and investment between Harare and Cape Town.

In the press release by Rwandair, its CEO, Chance Ndagano, said: "This is yet another big milestone for RwandAir as we continue to expand our network. Our aim is to provide to our customers seamless and better connections on the continent and beyond. Abuja and Cape Town come in as a boost to the different economies in terms of tourism and trade on one hand, and enhance bilateral partnership between our countries on the other hand".

RwandAir's country manager for South Africa, Thembela Dladla was quoted saying the new Cape Town route has been part of the airline's plans for a long time, with the Mother City being a destination "sought by everyone on the continent".

"Thousands of Zimbabweans in Cape Town and tourists can now easily fly directly to Zimbabwe," Dladla said.

The two new destinations will take RwandAir's destinations in Africa, Europe and Asia to 26. RwandAir says it seeks to grow destinations with plans to launch more destinations. With a fleet of twelve aircraft including two wide-body Airbus A330 acquired last year, the airline currently flies to 24 destinations across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

This year, RwandAir is planning to fly to Guangzhou in China, Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, Bamako in Mali and Conakry in Guinea. RwandAir also plans to enter the American market with flights to New York, in the USA.

RwandAir is reputed for its excellent on-time performance, customer service and safety, and has one of the youngest fleet on the African continent.