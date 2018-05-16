15 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Press Statement

Tagged:

Related Topics

In the past two weeks during the visit of the new Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia to the Sudan, both governments have reportedly agreed "to extend support to what they termed as Eritrea's armed opposition groups in order to enable them to properly execute their objectives".

To this end, both governments "have agreed to provide these groups with material support inside their respective borders as well as to extend to them requisite facilities for enhancing their free and unhindered, cross-border, movements in the two countries".

To ensure the effective coordination of these operations, the Ethiopian side has appointed the Consul in its Embassy in Khartoum, a certain Mr. Burhan, who has also been acting as the principal supervisor of the operations of Qatari funded Jihadist groups. The Sudan has similarly appointed General Hamid Al-Mustafa, as a counterpart for the Ethiopian appointee, for the coordination task.

This scheme, launched at a time of intense and pretentious PR campaigns, is in essence, neither new nor surprising. We hardly need to emphasize its futility.

Ministry of Information

14 May 2018

Asmara

Eritrea

Contribution in Support of Disadvantaged Citizens

Eritrean nationals residing abroad have contributed over 170 thousand Nakfa in support of four disabled citizens in… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.