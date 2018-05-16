Eritrea: Press Statement

In the past two weeks during the visit of the new Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia to the Sudan, both governments have reportedly agreed "to extend support to what they termed as Eritrea's armed opposition groups in order to enable them to properly execute their objectives".

To this end, both governments "have agreed to provide these groups with material support inside their respective borders as well as to extend to them requisite facilities for enhancing their free and unhindered, cross-border, movements in the two countries".

To ensure the effective coordination of these operations, the Ethiopian side has appointed the Consul in its Embassy in Khartoum, a certain Mr. Burhan, who has also been acting as the principal supervisor of the operations of Qatari funded Jihadist groups. The Sudan has similarly appointed General Hamid Al-Mustafa, as a counterpart for the Ethiopian appointee, for the coordination task.

This scheme, launched at a time of intense and pretentious PR campaigns, is in essence, neither new nor surprising. We hardly need to emphasize its futility.

Ministry of Information

14 May 2018

Asmara