15 May 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Another Firearm Off the Streets At Ngcocbo

The relationship shared with the community will always be embraced. In recent weeks and months more and more responsible community members who are intent on getting rid of crime, share valuable information on crime and criminal activities which is followed up on timeously. The community is urged to continue providing information which will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Today, 15 May 2018, during a daily operation members of the Visible Policing Unit responded to information received. One adult suspect was arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. The suspect will appear before Ngcobo Magistrate Court on Wednesday, 16 May 2018.

South Africa

