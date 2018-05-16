Sudan: Hilal Affirms Sudan Commitment to Climate Change Agreement

Khartoum — Minister of Environment, Dr. Hassan Abdlgader Hilal has said Sudan is considered one of the biggest countries affected by the climate change, stressing the country's commitment to the Climate Change Agreement.

The minister who was addressing, Tuesday, at Corinthia Hotel, a workshop on Sudan National Contributions in the Context of Climate Change has indicated that the biggest challenge facing Sudan, now, is how to curb the global warming in the most fragile areas, lauding the efforts being exerted by the UN organizations, the WB and the donors to implement a number of projects and programs to curb the growing threats of the climate change.

He pointed out that the ministry has participated the private sector in the adaptation strategies, specially, the sustainable adaptation agriculture programs as a policy adopted by the state to cope with Paris Agreement , calling on the industrialized countries to provide support and to contribute to international cooperation to realize the objectives of the agreement.

Meanwhile, the UN Representative has affirmed the international organization's keenness to provide the technical and logistic support to ward off the impacts of the climate changes.