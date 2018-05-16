Tunisia: Organisations and Associations Strongly Condemn Zionist Crimes Against Palestinian People

Tunis/Tunisia — Organisations and associations have strongly condemned Tuesday the "methodical crimes" committed by the Zionist occupation against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since Monday following the transfer of the US Embassy in Al-Quds, leaving 55 dead and 2,500 wounded.

They condemn the transfer by the US administration of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds, ignoring international resolutions on the rights of the Palestinian people.

They call on the House of People's Representatives (HPR) to speed up the vote on the bill on the criminalisation of all forms of normalisation with the Zionist entity.

Seven organisations and associations, including the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT), the Tunisian Human Rights League (LTDH), the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women (ATFD) and the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) expressed, in a joint declaration, their support for the Palestinians who are trying to break the siege and continue the fight despite the imbalance of power and international silence.

For its part, the Tunisian League for Tolerance has put forward the role of the Arab peoples in strengthening the civil resistance of the Palestinian people.

The Association of Tunisian Magistrates (AMT) has called on the Tunisian authorities to openly condemn the inauguration by the US of its embassy in El Qods that it officially recognises as the capital of Israel.

The AMT insists on the urgency of enacting the law that criminalises normalisation with the Zionist entity, as well as all political, diplomatic, economic and cultural relations with Israel.

In turn, the Tunis Centre for Freedom of Press has called on industry professionals around the world to pressure governments to push for the "Zionist crimes" judgment against journalists.

The carnage committed by the Zionist occupation was recorded by the cameras of journalists who risked their lives to report the truth. Nine of them were wounded during clashes on the "return march", the center regrets.

The centre affirms its support for any international action to prosecute criminals and its willingness to coordinate with international press structures.