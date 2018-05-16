15 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia's Gaffer - I Am Not Disappointed With My Team

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yankuba Jallow

Matar M'boge, the head coach of Gambia's U-20 says he is contended with his team's performance on Sunday in the win over Benin.

"My boys kept possession although chances were wasted but actually we played good and I wasn't disappointed," he said in a post-match conference.

He disclosed that the scorpions came with a game plan which he referred to as a "fast start" but thanked the Benin Coach for the changes he did during the match.

"We wanted to get as many goals as possible and keep the ball within us," he said.

On the tactics he will use on the return leg, Coach M'boge said looking at their recent form, out of 15 games they are able to score in all except one which he said will be difficult for Benin to stop them from doing.

On the injuries of the two goal scorers (Adama Jammeh and Ebrima Colley), he said he cannot say anything about it.

"Definitely we need them for our return leg," he said.

Gambia

Ex-President Tied to 2005 Murders of Ghanaian and Nigerian Migrants

A paramilitary unit controlled by then-Gambian president Yahya Jammeh summarily executed more than 50 Ghanaian,… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.