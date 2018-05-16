Gambia: At the Court-Martial - State Asks for Adjournment to Complete Audio Transcription

Counsel MB Abubakar for the State in the ongoing trial of the twelve soldiers at the General Court-Martial, has applied for an adjournment to enable them complete the transcription of the 'Whatsapp' audios. Counsel Abubakar said the transcription of the audios are not complete and urged the Court to grant them an adjournment in the interest of justice, to enable them finish the transcription before the next adjournment.

Counsel Abubakar made this application before the general court-martial on Monday, the 14th of May 2018, in Yundum.

The Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Counsel MB Abubakarr said they are in the process of transcribing them and have completed almost seventy percent of the audio messages.

Lawyer SK Jobe who appeared for the accused persons, said it is a Constitutional right to try the accused persons within the confines of the dictates of the Constitution and that they have a right to fair and speedy trial.

Counsel Jobe indicated that the case has dragged for months without due progress from the side of the prosecution because they lack enough evidence to pursue the case.

"It has been said and said again, that delay of justice is justice deviance," he said.

Lawyer SK Jobe urged the Court to discourage the delay of the case particularly on the side of the prosecution.

Lawyer M.B Abubakarr in his reply, said they were asking for bail because they do not want to present the evidence in bits; that they want to do so once and for all.

He said they have already gone far on the transcription of the voices and they will be presented very soon.

The case was adjourned to the 4th day of June 2018, for further hearing.