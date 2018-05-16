15 May 2018

Gambia/Benin: 'The Atmosphere in Benin Will Be Different for Gambia,' Vows Benin's Coach

By Yankuba Jallow

Benin's U- 20 head coach Valere Houandinou vows the Gambia will face a tougher challenge in Cotonou in the second leg slated for May 20th.

He said Gambia wanted to prove that they are the Wafu champions and were playing before their home crowd but promised to turn the goal deficit in the return visit.

"Gambia is not stronger than us tactically, may be they are more matured than my boys but that won't stop us from doing what we're supposed to do.

"The Gambia has a very good team and they are actually the champions because their style of play shows that," he said.

On the match, Coach Valere Houandinou commended his boys for the fine play they exhibited.

"We played as a team and when we conceded the second goal, I made an instant change where I introduced two players and we managed to score the Gambia" he said.

