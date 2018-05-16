Cameroon: MTN Elite One - Coton Sport Stands Out

Day 18 matches of the National Championship took place in stadiums across the country on Sunday May 13, 2018.

Coton Sport of Garoua has maintained its leadership role in the 2018 MTN Elite One football championship. They beat Fovu of Baham 2-0 in one of the day 18 encounters in Garoua on Sunday May 13, 2018. The competition marked the take-off of the second phase of the national championship for 2018.

From the victory, Coton Sport has been able to stand out far ahead of the other teams with 37 points. Coton Sport now has four wins and one draw in the last five matches. UMS Loum is second with 33 points. Fovu of Baham is third with 32 points. Fovu now has two wins, two draws and one defeat in the last five games.

In the other matches played, Unisport of Bafang lost to AS Fortuna of Yaounde 0-1 at the Bafang Municipal Stadium. In Limbe, Aigle Royal of Menoua beat Bamboutos of Mbouda 1-0. Still in Limbe, Union Sportive of Douala lost to Stade Renard of Melong 0-3.

The victory of Aigle Royal was the first in the last five matches. It also comes as a sigh of relief for the team that has been swimming in relegation waters since the start of the season. At the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo, APEJES of Mfou humbled Feutcheu FC of Djiko 4-1.

In the second match, Eding Sport FC of Lekié beat Astres of Douala 2-1. At the FECAFOOT Technical Centre in Odza, Yaounde, Colombe Sportif of Dja and Lobo lost to New Stars of Douala 1-2 in the first match while Yong Sport Academy of Bamenda beat Yaounde 2 FC 3-0.

UMS of Loum played a 0-0 tie with Dragon of Yaounde at the Loum Municipal Stadium. That was the third consecutive draw for UMS of Loum in five matches. The draw puts them three points away from the league leaders, Coton Sport.

Meanwhile, three teams are already swimming in relegations waters even after the two weeks break. They are Colombe of Dja and Lobo with 15 points, Yaounde 2 FC 15 and Aigle Royal of Menoua 13 points.