16 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Three Nigerians Shortlisted for 2018 Caine Prize

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three Nigerians have been shortlisted for the 2018 Caine Prize for African Writing.

They are Nonyelum Ekwempu for 'American Dream', Olufunke Ogundimu for 'The Armed Letter Writers' and Wole Talabi for 'Wednesday's Story'.

Other shortlisted writers includes South Africa's Stacy Hardy for her short story, 'Involution' and Kenya's Makena Onjerika for 'Fanta Blackcurrant'.

The five-writer shortlist was unveiled by the Chair of judges, award-winning Ethiopian-American author and former Lannan Foundation Chair in Poetics at Georgetown University, Dinaw Mengestu.

Mengestu said: "The best short stories have a subtle, almost magical quality to them.

"They can contain through the rigour of their imagination and the care of their prose more than just a glimpse into the complicated emotional, political, and social fabric of their characters' lives.

"The stories submitted for this year's Caine Prize contained worlds within them, and nothing was perhaps as remarkable as finding that in story after story.

"Writers across the continent and in the diaspora had laid waste to the idea that certain narratives belonged in the margins.

"The politics and aesthetics of gender, sexuality, corruption and silence were a constant presence throughout many of the stories submitted, particularly those on our shortlist.

"These five remarkable narratives are proof that nowhere is the complexity and diversity of Africa and African lives more evident than in the stories we tell," Mengestu said.

On the 2018 judging panel are Henrietta Rose-Innes, South African author and winner of the 2008 Caine Prize, Lola Shoneyin.

Others include award-winning author and Director of the Ake Arts and Books Festival, Nigeria; and Ahmed Rajab, a Zanzibar-born journalist, political analyst and essayist.

The winner of the £10,000 prize will be announced at an award ceremony and dinner in the Beveridge Hall at Senate House, SOAS, London on July 2.

NAN reports that the prize is in partnership with the Centre for African Studies and each shortlisted writer will also receive £500.

The shortlisted stories will be published in June in New Internationalist's 2018 Caine Prize anthology, 'Redemption Song', and through co-publishers in 16 African countries who receive a print-ready PDF free of charge.

NAN reports that Sudanese writer Bushra al-Fadil won the coveted prize in 2017. (NAN)

Nigeria

50 Firms Win Contracts to Lift Nigeria's Crude in 2018/2019

Fifty indigenous and foreign companies have been awarded contracts to lift Nigeria's crude for the 2018/2019 crude oil… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.