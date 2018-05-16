Sudan: Dr Faisal Receives Ambassador of Saudi Arabia

Khartoum — Assistant of President of the Republic, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim received in the Republican Palace, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Khartoum, Ali Bin Hassan Jaafer.

The Saudi Ambassador said in press statements that the meeting discussed strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation, besides coordination over all issues of mutual concern.

He underscored firmness and eternity of relations between the two countries and people who are linked with bonds of religion, fraternity, culture and heritage.

The Saudi Ambassador said that he conveyed during the meeting greetings and congratulation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and to President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir on occasion of Ramadan.